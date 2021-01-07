Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Nick Cave will release a new album.

The 63-year-old singer-songwriter shared plans for Carnage, a new album with the Bad Seeds musician Warren Ellis, in a post on his website The Red Hand Files.

Advertisement

Cave confirmed the album while responding to a fan who asked how his lockdown is going.

"In many ways lockdown has felt weirdly familiar, like I've experienced it before. I guess this should come as no surprise as I was heroin addict for many years and self-isolating and social distancing were the name of the game," the star said.

"For me, lockdown feels like a state mandated version of more of the same -- a formalization of the kind of hermit-like behavior to which I've always been predisposed," he added.

Cave's band Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds announced in December that it was cancelling its 2021 European and U.K. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his post, Cave said it's been difficult to not play live.

"I am essentially a thing that tours. There is a terrible yearning and a feeling of life being half-lived," the singer said.

"As much as sitting behind my desk can bring me a lot of joy, and the imagination can be a stimulating, even dangerous place, I long for the wanton abandon of the live performance," he added.

Cave ended his post by announcing the new album.

"Anyway, as promised in my last issue, I did go into the studio -- with Warren -- to make a record," he said. "It's called Carnage."

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds released the album Ghosteen in October 2019. Cave released the concert film Idiot Prayer in July amid the pandemic.