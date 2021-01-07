Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is working on new music following the riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

The 28-year-old singer and actress returned to the studio and shared her heartbreak Wednesday in the wake of the pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

Lovato shared a message from the official Black Lives Matter Twitter account and expressed her anger and sadness in the caption. She also called out fans for asking for her seventh studio album.

"My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn't possible happen, and yet it did. Here we are," Lovato wrote.

"For everyone in my comments saying 'where's d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE," she said. "I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

Lovato said she's in the studio working on "something special" following the "assault on democracy."

Lovato previously released the politically-charged song "Commander in Chief," which criticizes President Donald Trump. She discussed the inspiration behind the song on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November.

"I was in the studio with a few friends of mine, and we were coming up with concepts," the singer said. "I was thinking about the music that's out there right now. I was like, 'Why isn't anyone talking about what's happening?'"

"In the '60s and '70s when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process it and get through it," she added. "I was like, 'I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life."

Lovato released a music video for "Commander in Chief" in October. She released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in 2017.