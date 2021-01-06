Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Duran Duran, Nine Inch Nails and more will pay homage to the late David Bowie during a virtual tribute concert on Friday.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! begins at 9 p.m. EST and can be viewed by purchasing tickets through rollinglivestudios.com. The three-hour show can be watched on demand for 24 hours.

Boy George, Ricky Gervais, Taylor Momsen, Gary Barlow, supergroup Ground Control, Adam Lambert, William Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Peter Frampton, Andra Day, Gavin Rossdale, Michael C. Hall, Gary Oldman, Macy Gray, Yungblud, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, Atticus Ross, Bernard Fowler of the Rolling Stones, Catherine Russell, Charlie Sexton, Lena Hall, Corey Glover, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Ian Hunter, Anna Calvi, Gail Ann Dorsey and more will also make appearances.

Each musical act will cover Bowie classics and be joined by former members of Bowie's bands from throughout his legendary career.

Duran Duran announced on Twitter that they will perform Bowie's "Five Years" and will release the cover for purchase and streaming.

Nine Inch Nails said on Twitter that members Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Reznor's spouse Mariqueen Maandig Reznor will perform a pair of Bowie songs along with Mike Garson, a longtime pianist for the late singer.

Garson is also producing the show, which will donate $2 from every ticket sale to help benefit charity Save the Children.

Bowie died of cancer at the age of 69 on Jan. 10, 2016. The music icon's birthday falls on Jan. 8.

The original 2016 London stage production of Bowie's Lazarus will also be available to stream from Friday to Sunday.