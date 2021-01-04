Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Even of Day will hold an online concert this month.

Even of Day, a subunit of the K-pop group Day6, has rescheduled its The Arcane Salon online concert event for Jan. 24.

Even of Day shared a poster for the virtual event that shows a cozy indoor space with a couch, pillows, a guitar and lantern.

The Arcane Salon was originally to take place Dec. 27, but was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Korea. The online concert will now stream Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. KST.

Even of Day consists of Day6 members Young K, Wonpil and Dowon. The subunit released its debut EP, The Book of Us: Gluon, in August.

Day6 is a rock group that also consists of Jae and Sungjin. The group released the EP The Book of Us: The Demon in May and is known for the singles "I'm Serious," "I Loved You," "Time of Our Life" and "Zombie."