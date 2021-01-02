Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Evermore is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second-consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Paul McCartney's McCartney III, followed by Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 4 and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 6, Carrie Underwood's My Gift at No. 7, Swift's Folklore at No. 8, Pentatonix's The Best of Pentatonix Christmas at No. 9 and the soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas at No. 10.