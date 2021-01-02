Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The one-night-only virtual performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical raised at least $1 million for The Actors Fund, organizers announced.

"You did it! You raised over $1 million to benefit @TheActorsFund! But we aren't done yet. Tickets are still on sale all weekend long on @TodayTix.http://Ratatousical.com," the show's Twitter feed said on Friday night.

Tickets can be bought for a contribution of at least $5 and the show may be streamed through Monday.

Based on Disney's 2007 animated movie and the social-media phenomenon it inspired in recent months, the show starred Titus Burgess, Andre De Shields, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kevin Chamberlin, Ashley Park, Mary Testa and Priscilla Lopez. It is about a Parisian rat who dreams of being a chef.

"I am thrilled that we've begun the New Year with this seismic event that is clearly providing so much joy. Our gratitude goes to the producers, creators, performers and everyone in the TikTok community who came together so quickly to make it all happen so wonderfully," said Joseph P. Benincasa, president and chief executive officer of The Actors Fund.

New York theater productions have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.