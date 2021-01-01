Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Rock band Foo Fighters released a new song called "No Son of Mine" on Friday.

The track is from the group's upcoming, 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, which is due out Feb. 5.

Foo Fighters posted a link to the song on Twitter, along with the image of a handwritten note that reads: "It was almost exactly a year ago that we finished recording our 'new' record Medicine at Midnight, with a massive world tour planned that would have taken us around the globe celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band. But, well ... you know ...

"So, we waited. And waited. And waited," the message continues. "Until we finally realized our music is made to be heard, whether it's in a festival field with 50,000 of our closest friends, or alone in your living room on a Saturday night with a stiff cocktail. So, the wait is over."

Most live performances have been canceled since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.