Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has confirmed plans for a second full-length album.

The K-pop group teased its projects to come in 2021 in a video, titled "Step Out 2021," released Thursday on New Year's Eve.

The video begins by recounting Stray Kids' accomplishments in 2020. It then looks to the year ahead, which will include the release of a second album, a new reality show and the launch of the SKZOO pop up store.

Stray Kids had teased SKZOO last week with a video showing the members represented by different animated animals.

Stray Kids performed Wednesday during the MBC Drama Awards in Seoul. The group wished fans a happy new year in a tweet Thursday following its performance.

Stray Kids released its first full-length album, Go Live, in June. The album features the singles "Top," "God's Menu" and "Easy." Stray Kids released a reissue of the album, In Life, in September.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.