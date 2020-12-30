Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters will release a new single Thursday on New Year's Eve.

The rock band said Wednesday that it will release the song "No Son of Mine" at midnight local time.

Advertisement

The Foo Fighters shared the news alongside a teaser video and clip from the song.

"No Son Of Mine Out at midnight locally New Year's Eve," the caption reads. "#HappyNewYear!!!"

"No Son of Mine" will appear on the Foo Fighters' forthcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight. The album is slated for release Feb. 5.

Medicine at Midnight also features the song "Shame Shame," which the Foo Fighters released a single and music video for in November.

The Foo Fighters performed "Shame Shame" during an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in November. During the interview, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl conceded defeat in his drum battle with 10-year-old Nandi Bushell.

Medicine at Midnight will mark the Foo Fighters' first album since Concrete and Gold, released in 2017.

Grohl released "The Hanukkah Sessions," a series of covers of Jewish artists, this month in honor of Hanukkah.