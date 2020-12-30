Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released an Army version of its "Life Goes On" video Wednesday on TikTok.

Advertisement

The video shows the members of BTS working on art projects at home and features footage of the group's fans, known as Army. The fans express their love for BTS in different creative ways.

"'Life Goes On' (ARMY ver.) MV made possible by our fans sharing their creativity through TikTok," BTS captioned the post.

"Life Goes On" is the title track from BTS' album Be, released in November. The group released a music video for the song that shows the members spending time together in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS performed "Life Goes On" on Good Morning America in November. The group gave a special holiday-themed performance of the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden the same month.

BTS was named Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year this month. The group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will take place in January.