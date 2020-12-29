Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona has released a new video teaser.

The K-pop stars shared a space-themed teaser, titled "New Moon," on Tuesday.

In the preview, Loona member Gowon is seen floating high above Earth. The teaser also features HaSeul, who has been on hiatus from Loona since January.

The "New Moon" teaser appears to harken Loona's comeback. The group released the EP [12:00] and a music video for "Why Not?" in October.

Loona shared a holiday photo featuring the members, sans HaSeul, Thursday ahead of their Christmas Eve performance.

미리 크리스마스, 오빛 Mnet 엠카운트다운을 통해 크리스마스 스페셜 무대를 오빛에게 선보일 수 있어서 너무 행복해요️ 잠시 후 오후 6시(KST)에 #이달의소녀 와 함께해요️#LOONA pic.twitter.com/3WPiLOMZWP— 이달의 소녀(LOOΠΔ) (@loonatheworld) December 24, 2020

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu GoWon and Olivia Hye. The group is known for the singles "Favorite," "Butterfly," "365" and "So What."