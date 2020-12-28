Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure will release its first full-length album in January.

The K-pop group will release the album The First Step: Treasure Effect on Jan. 11.

Treasure's agency, YG Entertainment, shared the news Monday alongside a teaser image for the album. The teaser shows an image of an atom against a blue background.

Treasure last released the single album The First Step: Chapter Three in November. The album features the title track "Mmm," which Treasure released a dance practice video for the same month.

Treasure shared a dance practice video Saturday that shows the group rehearsing for the SBS 2020 K-pop Awards.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group made its debut in August.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You" and "Mmm."