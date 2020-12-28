Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 600 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Playing with Fire" reached the milestone Sunday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment wrote, referencing the group's fans, known as Blink.

"Playing with Fire" is Blackpink's sixth music video to pass 600 million views on YouTube, following "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Boombayah," "As If It's Your Last," "Kill This Love" and "How You Like That."

Blackpink's music video for "Lovesick Girls" reached 300 million views on YouTube last week.

"Playing with Fire" appears on Blackpink's single album Square Two, released in November 2016. The music video shows the members performing on a fiery stage.

Blackpink released its debut studio album, The Album, in October. The album includes the song "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez, which Gomez discussed in an interview with Billboard this month.