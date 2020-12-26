Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's Evermore is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kid Cudi's Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, followed by Swift's Folklore at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas and Jack Harlow's That's What They All Say at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Carrie Underwood's My Gift at No. 6, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 7, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 8, Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour del Mundo at No. 9 and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 10.