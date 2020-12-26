Dec. 26 (UPI) -- YouTuber LadBaby's parody song "Don't Stop Me Eatin'" was this year's Christmas No. 1 song in the United Kingdom, the BBC announced.

This is the third consecutive year that LadBaby has scored the top spot on the holiday chart. He also had hits with 2018's "We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls" and 2019's "I Love Sausage Rolls."

The only other musical acts to ever have three straight Christmas No. 1 songs in the country were the Spice Girls and the Beatles.

In a video posted Friday, LadBaby and his wife Roxanne celebrated the milestone of the "Don't Stop Believin'" parody on YouTube.

"Oh, my God! Thank you," LadBaby tearfully said as his spouse danced around the room. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank so [much.] Have we done it again? ... Thank you everyone who downloaded it, everyone who has supported it. Thank you everyone who made it happen again this year."

Proceeds from the sale of the song went to benefit food banks.

The music video has gotten nearly 1.5 million views since it was posted on YouTube Dec. 18.

The 2020 Christmas Top 5 also included "All I Want For Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey at No. 2, "Last Christmas" by Wham! at No. 3, "This Christmas" by Jess Glynne at No. 4 and "Boris Johnson..." at No. 5 by The K's.