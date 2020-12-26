Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Music icon Kanye West has released a new faith-based EP called Emmanuel without any advance notice.

The 5-track record came out on Spotify and Apple Music Friday, Christmas Day.

Advertisement

The five-track album is being described in promotional material as "ancient and Latin inspired new music."

West wrote and produced the tracks on the EP and his Sunday Service Choir sang them.

Late last year, the rapper released the gospel albums Jesus is Born and Jesus is King.

West made headlines in 2020 for his unsuccessful bid for the U.S. presidency against the incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden won.

West also released the album Donda, named for his late mother, in July.