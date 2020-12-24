Blackpink's "Lovesick Girls" has gotten 300 million views on YouTube since October. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- "Lovesick Girls," the music video for the hit song by K-pop group Blackpink, has reached another milestone.

"#BLACKPINK 'Lovesick Girls' M/V HITS 300 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!' Lovesick Girls' M/V," record label YG Family tweeted Thursday.

Just last month, "Ice Cream," the band's collaboration with U.S. singer-songwriter Selena Gomez, crossed the 400 million view marker.

"Lovesick Girls" was released in October.

Blackpink is the best-charting Korean girl group of all time and the subject of a Netflix documentary called, Light Up the Sky.