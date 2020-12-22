Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Tell Me Baby."

The teaser for the holiday-themed video features animated versions of the Super Junior members. The members are seen gathered around as they read a letter from Santa Claus.

"Tell Me Baby" appears on Super Junior's forthcoming album The Renaissance. The group will release the album and the full "Tell Me Baby" music video Wednesday.

The Renaissance also features the song "Melody," released in November, and "Burn the Floor," released this month. Super Junior released a performance video for "Burn the Floor" last week.

The Renaissance will be Super Junior's first full-length album since Time_Slip, released in November 2019.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group made its debut in 2005.