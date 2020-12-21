Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is back with a new music video.

The 36-year-old singer released a video for her song "Not the End of the World" on Monday starring her celebrity lookalike, actress Zooey Deschanel.

Advertisement

The video pokes fun at Perry and Deschanel's purported resemblance. In the beginning of the video, aliens accidentally abduct Deschanel instead of Perry and mistake her for the singer.

Deschanel ends up saving Earth from self-destruction by unplugging the planet's Internet service and pretending to be Perry. The video ends with Deschanel dressed up and performing as Perry.

"Not the End of the World" appears on Perry's sixth studio album, Smile, released in August. The album also features the singles "Daisies" and "Smile."

Perry released Smile just two days after giving birth to Daisy Dove, her daughter with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Bloom said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that Daisy resembles both him and Perry.

"The eyes do look like [Perry], but it's funny because when she first came out, I was like, 'Oh, it's me. It's a mini-me,' and then fortunately she got those Katy blues," he said.

Perry returned to the American Idol set in October following her daughter's birth.