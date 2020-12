Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Pop star Shawn Mendes' Wonder is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, followed by Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 4 and Carrie Underwood's My Gift at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 6, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 7, Pantatonix's The Best of Pentatonix Christmas at No. 8, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News at No. 9 and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 10.