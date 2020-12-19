Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr has released a music video for "Here's to the Nights," his new song about peace, love and friendship.

Written by Diane Warren, the song features vocals by Starr, his fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney, and guests Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.

Advertisement

"When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," Starr said in a news release on Friday.

"This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here's to the nights we won't remember and the friends we won't forget -- and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."

The song will appear on Starr's forthcoming EP, Zoom In, which he recorded at his home studio between April and October.

Starr is a nine-time Grammy winner who has released 20 solo studio albums and authored seven books.