Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss the making of his newly released solo album, McCartney III.

The music legend told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday that the album was made while he remained in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just was in lockdown and I had some time on my hands. And so I started finishing up songs and stuff thinking this is just for my own fun and then suddenly I had like about 11 of them. It was like, 'Oh, this should probably be an album,'" McCartney said.

"The fact that I hadn't even considered I was doing it I think made it better, made it more fun," the Beatles alum continued.

McCartney III represents McCartney's 26th post-Beatles album and is the third album in a trilogy of releases that features the 78-year-old playing every instrument and writing and recording every song.

The album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

McCartney also discussed with Fallon collaborating with other artists and how he prefers other musicians to approach him about working together.

"Sometimes I let it happen. I let it come to me. So if someone you know gets in touch and says, 'I'd like to work with you,' that's more likely. That's what happened with Kanye," McCartney said about working with Kanye West on 2015 track "FourFiveSeconds" that also features Rihanna.

"I don't really think I'll ring someone up. There was talk of me doing something with Bob Dylan, which I was quite sort of into, but it kind of fizzled out," he said.