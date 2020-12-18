Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Paramore singer Hayley Williams is back with new solo music.

The 31-year-old recording artist released the acoustic EP Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades on Friday.

Self-Serenades features the previously unreleased song "Find Me Here" and acoustic versions of "Simmer" and "Why We Ever."

"thank you for listening and i hope you like the new one," Williams said of "Find Me Here" in an Instagram post Thursday.

"a special thank you to @xdanieljames for helping me dust off my old 4-track recorder and cassette tapes to make this happen," she added.

The original versions of "Simmer" and "Why We Ever" appear on Williams' album Petals for Armor, released in May. Williams said she is "so proud" of the album while thanking her collaborators on Instagram in October.

"never wanna know a life without making music with my friends," she said. maybe i didn't get to tour Petals For Armor or promote in the ways i'd planned... but i'm so proud of the way it exists and that we made it together. thank yall."

Williams will perform Monday, Dec. 21 during a virtual event hosted by The Ally Coalition, an organization founded by Jack Antonoff's band Fun that uses music to support LGBTQ equality. The Ally Coalition talent show will stream on Twitch at 9 p.m. EST and also feature The Chicks, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent and other artists.

Paramore also consists of Zac Farro and Taylor York. The band released its fifth studio album, After Laughter, in 2017.