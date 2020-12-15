Dec. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving fans a glimpse of its new performance video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its performance video for the song "Burn the Floor."

The teaser shows the members of Super Junior perform choreography with their hands above a lit-up display. The clip ends with the members stepping over the display and into the scene.

"Burn the Floor" appears on Super Junior's forthcoming album The Renaissance. The group will release the album and the full "Burn the Floor" video Wednesday.

The Renaissance is Super Junior's first full album since Time_Slip, released in November 2019. The album also features the song "The Melody," a special single celebrating Super Junior's 15th anniversary as a group.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyk, Siwon, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group is known for the singles "Sorry, Sorry," "Mr. Simple" and "Super Clap."