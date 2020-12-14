Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One is back with a new music video.

On Monday, the K-pop stars released the performance version of their music video for the song "Panorama."

The video shows the members of Iz*One performing the song's choreography on different sets.

Iz*One released an official music video for "Panorama" last week that shows the group posing on the set of a photo shoot and dancing.

"Panorama" is the title track from Iz*One's EP One-reeler Act IV. The EP also features the songs "Mise-en-scène," "Island," "Sequence," "O Sole Mio" and "Slow Journey."

Iz*One consists of Kwon Eun-bi, Sakura Miyawaki, Kang Hye-won, Choi Ye-na, Lee Chae-yeon, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-ju, Nako Yabuki, Hitomi Honda, Jo Yu-ri, An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young. The group is known for the singles "Fiesta," "Buenos Aires" and "Vampire."