Frank Sinatra performs at Carnegie Hall in New York in 1986. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Willie Nelson released a cover of Frank Sinatra's song "A Cottage For Sale" on Friday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Music icon Willie Nelson has released new music in honor of the late entertainer Frank Sinatra's birthday Saturday.

"It's Frank Sinatra's birthday tomorrow and Willie's got a new song available today to celebrate! THAT'S LIFE is coming February 26 and you can pre-order and hear "Cottage For Sale" now!" Nelson's Twitter account said Friday.

Sinatra died in 1998 at the age of 82.

That's Life is a new collection of Sinatra cover songs that Nelson, 87, has recorded.

Nelson previously paid tribute to Sinatra with the 2018 album, My Way.