Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's ninth studio album, titled Evermore, will be out at midnight on Friday.

"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and Folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It's called Evermore," Swift tweeted on Thursday, alongside an image of her backside that shows off her braided ponytail.

Evermore comes after Swift released Folklore in July. The new project arrives just in time for her 31st birthday on Sunday.

"Ever since I was 13, I've been excited about turning 31 because it's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!" Swift tweeted alongside the project's track listing.

Evermore will contain 15 tracks on the standard edition of the album, with a deluxe physical edition containing two bonus tracks, "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go." All digital downloads of the album will come with an exclusive digital booklet containing 16 photos.

Haim appears on the track "No Body, No Crime," The National on "Coney Island" and Bon Iver on the album's title track.

Swift also announced she will release a music video for new single "Willow" at midnight. The singer hinted that she directed the "Willow" video after thanking a number of creatives for helping her be able to helm her own music videos.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," she said about Evermore.

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," Swift continued.

Swift said she created the new music with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB and Justin Vernon along with some new and longtime collaborators.