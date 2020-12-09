Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Twenty One Pilots is back with new music.

The music duo, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, released the holiday song "Christmas Saves the Year" on Tuesday.

"an original twenty one pilots christmas song written and recorded in tyler's home studio," the pair said on Instagram. "from us to you, merry christmas."

In "Christmas Saves the Year," Twenty One Pilots share a message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But everyone wants to make it home this year / Even if the world is crumblin' down / 'Cause everybody's got somebody who's got their name on a shelf / With cheap décor and flavored cheer / You rest assured that Christmas saves the year," Joseph sings.

"Christmas Saves the Year" is Twenty One Pilots' second song of 2020. The duo released a single and music video for "Level of Concern" in April.

Twenty One Pilots released their fifth studio album, Trench, in 2018. The pair will perform at 2021 Mad Cool Festival in Madrid in July.