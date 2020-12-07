Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Universal Music Publishing Group announced Monday it has acquired music legend Bob Dylan's complete song catalog, which spans 60 years.

"To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time -- whose cultural importance can't be overstated -- is both a privilege and a responsibility," UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The UMPG global team is honored to be Bob Dylan's publishing partner and I especially want to acknowledge Marc Cimino whose passion and perseverance were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us. We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world."

The folk singer-songwriter is known for his hits "Blowin' in the Wind," "The Times They Are a-Changin'," "Like a Rolling Stone," "Lay Lady Lay," "Forever Young," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," "Tangled Up In Blue," "Gotta Serve Somebody," "Make You Feel My Love" and "Things Have Changed."

Dylan, 79, has earned 10 Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Golden Globe and an Oscar throughout his storied career.

He was presented with the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."