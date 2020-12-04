Dec. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 2020 is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Friday for the single "Resonance."

The "Resonance" video shows the members perform a hard-hitting dance routine throughout the song.

"Resonance" is the final single to debut from NCT 2020's two-part Resonance album. The group released Resonance Pt. 1 in October and Resonance Pt. 2 on Nov. 23.

NCT 2020 consists of the 23 members of NCT, who perform in the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. The full group previously released the album Empathy as NCT 2018 in 2018.

In an interview with MTV, NCT 2020 said Resonance reflects the group becoming one.

"It's a meaningful album," Jaehyun said. "[It has] WayV, NCT Dream, and NCT 127, and we've all grown a lot. I think in the year 2020, it was meaningful for us to become one."

NCT consists of Jaehyun, Taeil, Doyoung, Taeyong, Ten, Mark, Yuta, Winwin, Haechan, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, Johnny, Jungwoo, Lucas, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery, Yangyang and new members Shotaro and Sungchan.