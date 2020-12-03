Dec. 3 (UPI) -- David Bisbal joins forces with Carrie Underwood in his new music video for bilingual track, "Tears of Gold."

Bisbal and Underwood sing together inside of a dark warehouse before meeting in the middle in front of a tree that is planted inside. The duo also perform outside on a rooftop in front of skyscrapers.

"Tears of Gold," which features lyrics in Spanish and English, is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal.

"'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful/ It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know/ 'Cause it's rainin'/ 'Cause it's rainin'/ 'Cause it's rainin'/ Tears of gold," Bisbal and Underwood sing.

Underwood also released on HBO Max Thursday My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood. The country star performs on the special a combination of traditional favorites and new material from her recently released Christmas album, titled My Gift.