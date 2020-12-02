Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new music video.

The 35-year-old singer released a playful video Wednesday for her holiday single "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries."

The video shows the song's lyrics play out at a family Christmas celebration, including Jepsen's vegan boyfriend being fed fish and grandpa accidentally eating weed gummies.

"Well, it's not Christmas 'til somebody / Breaks into an argument / Ooh, I used to fight it / We get emotional too / I won't deny it / I used to hide in my room but now I like it / 'Cause it's not Christmas 'til somebody cries," Jepsen sings.

Jepsen previously said the song pokes fun at the expectation versus reality of Christmas gatherings.

"I love the old fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and.. my list is endless," she said. "But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation."

Jepsen previously released a cover of the holiday song "Last Christmas" in 2015. She also wrote and recorded the 2010 song "Mittens."

Jepsen is best known for the 2012 single "Call Me Maybe." She released her fourth studio album, Dedicated, in May 2019.