Dec. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 2020 is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the single "Resonance."

Advertisement

The "Resonance" teaser shows the members of NCT 2020 standing in a V-shaped formation in front of a red screen.

NCT 2020 said in a tweet Sunday that "Resonance" is the final single from its two-part Resonance album. The group released Resonance Pt. 1 in October and Resonance Part 2 on Nov. 23.

NCT 2020 will release "Resonance" on Friday.

NCT 2020 consists of the 23 members of NCT, who perform in the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. The full group previously released the album Empathy in 2018.

NCT consists of Taeil, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Ten, Mark, Yuta, Winwin, Haechan, Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung, Johnny, Jungwoo, Lucas, Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery, Yangyang and new members Shotaro and Sungchan.