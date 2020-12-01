Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Spotify announced on Tuesday that Bad Bunny is the service's most-streamed artist globally of 2020.

"Oh wow, thank you, I don't know what to say. I'm so proud right now," Bad Bunny says in a clip posted by Spotify on Twitter of the Latin artist learning that he is most-streamed artist of 2020.

Drake is the second most-streamed artist followed by J Balvin, the late Juice WRLD and The Weeknd. Billie Eilish is Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey.

Bad Bunny's album YHLQMDLG, which was released in February, is the most-streamed album of 2020 with over 3.3 billion streams. The Weeknd's After Hours, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, Harry Styles' Fine Line and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia round out the rest of the Top 5.

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "Dance Monkey" by Tones And I, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Roses - Imanbek Remix" by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, and "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa are Spotify's most-streamed songs.

Spotify also announced other year-end distinctions and global streaming trends including a 1,400% increase in work-from-home themed playlists as users stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bad Bunny tested positive for COVID-19 recently in November and was unable to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards.