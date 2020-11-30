Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus has responded to fans on Twitter who were unable to buy physical copies of her latest album, Plastic Hearts.

"My fans are everything to me & to know y'all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated," Cyrus said on Sunday next to tweets of fans who were unable to buy the album in stores.

Cyrus said that major retailers never told her and her team that physical albums are not stocked on Black Friday and that copies of Plastic Hearts wouldn't come until a few weeks later. The album was released on Black Friday.

"The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of. It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!" Cyrus said.

"I've outgrown blame. It's a waste of time & energy. This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators & I have created," the singer continued.

Plastic Hearts contains the singles "Midnight Sky" and "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa. Cyrus recently released a music video for "Prisoner" that featured the pop star and Lipa having a party on a tour bus.

Ho ho here he is. See @LilNasX host and perform for the opening night of #HolidayPlays, along with an awesome set from @MileyCyrus. It all starts Tuesday at 5pm PT/8pm ET, free on @amazon, @PrimeVideo and Amazon Music. pic.twitter.com/fg9Cx0Aqpv— Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) November 30, 2020

Cyrus is joining Lil Nas X for Amazon Music's first installment of Holiday Plays. The special will stream on Amazon Prime Video Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST and feature performances from Cyrus and Lil Nas X.