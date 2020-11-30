Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Dave Matthews, Haim and more artists are set to perform during the virtual Catsong Festival to celebrate the music of Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Over 40 acts will cover the songs of Yusuf/Cat Stevens when the festival takes place Saturday at 3 p.m. EST on YouTube.

Jack Johnson, Brandon Boyd, Jason Kerrison with Andy and Yuli Lynch, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Feist, Leoni Jane Kennedy, The Heartstrings Project, James Morrison, Passenger, Eliane Correa and Fedzilla, Kwame Yeboah and Eric Appapoulay, Laughton Kora, Felicity Urquhart, James Tillman, Ariel Posen and The Lucky 13s will be performing.

The Lucky 13s, Laura Sheeran, Andy Allo, Hamza Namira, The Bros., Landreth featuring Murray Pulver, Matt Costa, Charlie Austen, Samba Dos Amigos featuring Mani Santos, Ron Sexsmith, Alun and Becky Davies, Cinzia and The Eclipse, Mark Diamond, Mimi Naja, Sad13, Mary Spender, Mollie Marriott, Erika, Vintage, Trouble, Moise with Eliott Roche, Braison Cyrus, Parker Gispert, Noah Kahan, Imelda May, Sen Morimoto, Ruby Waters and Debbie Bechamp are also performing.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens released in September Tea for the Tillerman 2, a reimagining of his classic 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman. The new version features new lyrics and instrumentation for a number of songs.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in September to perform "Wild World."