Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement.

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys," he continued.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be livestreamed on Grammy.com at 3 p.m. EST on the same day.

Noah is taking over from Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys for two years in a row.

The Recording Academy will announce the nominees at 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday.