Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 50th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. She was nominated
for Best New Artist. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs live during the second annual Academy of Country Music Charitable Fund's New Artists' Party for a Cause at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 17, 2008. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 51st annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift attends the premiere of "Hannah Montana: The Movie" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on April 2, 2009. She was a cast member in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift poses for photos with fans as she arrives for the Country Music Television (CMT) Music Awards in Nashville on June 16, 2009. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs at the V Festival in Hyland's Park in Chelmsford on August 22, 2009. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Swift's band hugs her as she accepts Entertainer of the Year award
at the 43rd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 11, 2009. She was the youngest person to receive this award. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Swift poses with her first four Grammys she won at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs during the
44th Annual Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 10, 2010. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Swift stands by the stage before she performs on "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York City on October 23, 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Swift performs with Keith Urban and Tim McGraw during the during the CMA Music Festival
at LP Field in Nashville on June 6, 2013. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
George Strait presents Swift with the CMA Pinnacle Award
for her benefit work during the 47th Annual Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 6, 2013. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Swift accepts Favorite Female Artist-Pop/Rock at the 41st annual American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fans wait for Swift to perform on "Good Morning America" in Times Square in New York City on October 30, 2014. In 2015, Swift helped pay a fan's student loans
with a check for $1,989, a nod to her "1989" album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre in London on December 2, 2014. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the
"SNL 40th Anniversary Special" at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on February 15, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift poses backstage with her awards for Best Lyrics, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs during the 30th bi-annual Rock in Rio music festival at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 15, 2015. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Swift appears backstage with the awards for Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989," Top Female Artist, Chart Achievement, Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Song Artist and Top Streaming Song (video) for "Shake It Off" during the Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, model Gigi Hadid, model Martha Hunt, actress Hailee Steinfeld, actress Cara Delevingne, actress/singer Selena Gomez, Swift, actress Serayah, actress Mariska Hargitay, model Lily Aldridge and model Karlie Kloss arrive on the red carpet for the 32nd annual MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. She took home the awards for Best Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift (L) and Lorde attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in New York City on May 2, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala
on April 23, 2019 in New York City. She performed at the event and was among this year's honorees. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift performs on "Good Morning America" at the Rumsey Playfield (SummerStage) in Central Park in New York City on August 22, 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards
at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. She took home the award for Video of the Year for "You Need to Calm Down." Swift also won Video for Good for the same song. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Swift arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards where she was honored with the Artist of the Decade
award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. She also received six more awards making her the most awarded artist
with 29 total trophies. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo