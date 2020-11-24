Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Folklore concert film is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will feature Swift and album collaborators Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performing all 17 songs from Folklore and discussing the secrets behind each track.

Justin Vernon of Bon Iver will also be making a special appearance. The project was filmed in upstate New York in September.

"Well it's 11/24 and 24 - 11 = 13 so I've got an announcement. You haven't seen this film before. Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will out tonight at midnight PST," Swift said on Twitter Tuesday alongside a trailer for the film.

Swift talks about the uncertainty of life in the clip before joining the others inside a studio.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it's a product of isolation," the singer says in the trailer.

Folklore was released in July and features the single "Cardigan."