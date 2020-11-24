Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion receiving multiple nominations.

Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Beyonce's "Black Parade," Black Pumas' "Colors," Doja Cat's "Say So," Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," Post Malone's "Circles" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" featuring Beyonce are nominated for Record of the Year.

Folklore by Taylor Swift, Hollywood's Bleeding by Malone, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Women in Music Pt. II by Haim, Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier, Everyday Life by Coldplay, Black Pumas by Black Pumas and Chilombo by Jhené Aiko are nominated for Album of the Year.

Beyonce's "Black Parade," Swift's "Cardigan," Roddy Ricch's "The Box," Malone's "Circles," Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe" and JP Saxe's "If the World Was Ending" featuring Julia Michaels are competing for Song of the Year.

Best New Artist will be decided between Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, Ingrid Andrress, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Chika and Kaytranada.

Justin Bieber's Changes, Lady Gaga's Chromatica, Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Harry Styles' Fine Line and Swift's Folklore are nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Best Rap Performance includes "Deep Reverence" by Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle, "BOP" by DaBaby, "What's Poppin" by Jack Harlow, "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby, "Dior" by Pop Smoke and "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce.

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard, Little Big Town's Nightfall, Ingrid Andress' Lady Like, Brandy Clark's Your Life is a Record and Ashley McBryde's Never Will are nominated for Best Country Album.

"Brown Skin Girl" by Beyonce, "Life is Good" by Future featuring Drake, "Lockdown" by Anderson .Paak, "Adore You" by Styles, and "Goliath" by Woodkid are up for Best Music Video.

Fontaines D.C.'s A Hero's Death, Michael Kiwanuka's Kiwanuka, Grace Potter's Daylight, Sturgill Simpson's Sound & Fury and The Strokes' The New Abnormal are nominated for Best Rock Album. Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Beck's Hyperspace, Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Brittany Howard's Jaime and Tame Impala's The Slow Rush is nominated for Best Alternative Album.

Tiffany Haddish's Black Mitzvah, Patton Oswalt's I Love Everything, Jim Gaffigan's The Pale Tourist, Bill Burr's Paper Tiger and Jerry Seinfeld's 23 Hours to Kill are nominated for Best Comedy Album.

Chair and interim Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees along with Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap, Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion, Lipa and Sharon Osbourne.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official Grammy website.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards which take place on Jan. 31.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement.

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys," he continued.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will livestream on Grammy.com at 3 p.m. EST on the same day.

Noah is taking over from Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys for two years in a row.