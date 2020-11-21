Ariana Grande's "Positions" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's Positions is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by The Kid LAROI's F*ck Love at No. 3, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 4 and King Von's Welcome to O'Block at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are NAV's Emergency Tsunami at No. 6, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 7, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 8, the Hamilton soundtrack at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 10.