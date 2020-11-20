Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Jeremih is in "critical condition" amid his hospitalization for COVID-19.

The singer's rep gave an update Thursday to Variety, saying Jeremih was no longer on a ventilator.

Advertisement

"J was just pulled off the ventilator," the rep said. "He's still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers."

Jeremih's rep told Deadline the 33-year-old singer has a severe case of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 condition he's experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions," the rep said. "There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

TMZ reported Monday that Jeremih was being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Chicago, Ill. Rappers 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper had asked for prayers for Jeremih on social media over the weekend.

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him," Chance the Rapper tweeted Saturday.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Jeremih released the album MihTy with Ty Dolla Sign in 2018. He is known for the singles "Birthday Sex," "Don't Tell 'Em" featuring YG and "U 2 Luv" with Ne-Yo.