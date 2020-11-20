Nov. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Be and a music video for the song "Life Goes On" on Friday.

The "Life Goes On" video opens with V driving through Seoul during the COVID-19 pandemic. The members are seen spending time together in isolation, including playing video games and watching movies.

BTS will release another version of the music video Dec. 30 featuring clips of its fans, known as Army.

#BTS 'Life Goes On' (ARMY ver.) MV Post a clip of you expressing #LifeGoesOn in your own way. On December 30, ARMY ver. MV with clips by #ARMY and #BTS will be released! https://t.co/LVwxwn2qmv #LifeGoesOn by BTS will be uploaded each day at noon(KST) from today. pic.twitter.com/5qUnwEndDF— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 20, 2020

Be also features the songs "Dynamite," "Fly to My Room," "Blue & Grey," "Skit," "Telepathy," "Dis-ease" and "Stay." BTS announced the album in September.

"The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'" the group's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said.

"For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc."

BTS will perform "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" during the American Music Awards on Sunday. The group will also perform Monday on Good Morning America.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.