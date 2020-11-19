Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has joined iHeartRadio's virtual Jingle Ball concert event, which will be broadcast nationwide on Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. EST.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes will also perform at the annual event.

Jingle Ball will also be available to stream on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW will additionally air a Jingle Ball television special on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

The Weeknd will perform Sunday at the American Music Awards alongside Kenny G.

The singer, who is headlining the Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7, recently collaborated with Maluma for "Hawái Remix" and appeared in Maluma's music video for the track.