Nov. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Think of You."

The teaser shows Taemin visit Paris. The singer is full of joy while taking photos and exploring the city.

Taemin also shot his "2 Kids" music video in Paris. The video was released in August.

"Think of You" appears on Taemin's album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2. The album was released Nov. 9 and features the title track "Idea." Taemin shared a music video for "Idea" the same day.

Act 2 is a followup to Taemin's album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1, released in September. Act 1 features the title track "Criminal."

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM, which released its debut album, Super One, in September.