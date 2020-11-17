Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber will release a new single this week.

Mendes, 22, will release the song "Monster" with Bieber, 26, on Friday.

Mendes shared a teaser for the "Monster" music video on Instagram that shows scenery from a car at night and a mysterious platform with stairs.

"#MONSTER friday nov 20 @justinbieber," he captioned the post.

"Monster" will be the second single to debut from Mendes' forthcoming fourth studio album, Wonder. The album also features the song "Wonder," released in October.

Mendes will release Wonder on Dec. 4. He said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in October that his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, helped support him and craft the album.

"From the beginning I told her my thesis statement of what I wanted the album to be. And it was the best thing I did because there's always a point halfway through a project where you're like, 'This is garbage. This is the worst thing I've ever done,'" Mendes said.

"And that's when you need that support to be like, 'No. Stick with the idea because the idea is beautiful and it's gonna turn out,'" he added. "I probably would've been discouraged enough to like move into a different world sonically if I didn't have her kind of backing me the whole time."

Mendes shows the making of Wonder in the Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, slated for release Nov. 23. He will perform at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22.