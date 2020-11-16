Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Delta Goodrem is set to host the 34th annual ARIA Awards on Nov. 25, the Australian Recording Industry Association has announced.

Goodrem, who has won 12 ARIA Awards from throughout her career, is serving as host for the first time. The ARIA Awards showcases the achievements of the Australian music industry.

Advertisement

"I am beyond honored to be hosting the 2020 ARIA Awards bringing to people's homes the music that has meant so much to them this year," Goodrem said in a statement.

"The Australian music industry has had a year unlike any other we have ever faced before, and I am so looking forward to celebrating with you all - albeit remotely, as we come together to recognize and celebrate how talented this industry is to a global audience," the singer continued.

Briggs, Christine Anu, Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Hamish Blake, INXS, Joel Creasey, Julia Gillard, Keith Urban, Richard Wilkins, Sophie Monk, Tim Minchin, Tones and I, Tuma Basa and A$AP Ferg will be presenting awards at the event, the Australian Recording Industry Association also announced.

Sia, Lime Cordiale, Tame Impala, Sampa The Great and Amy Shark will be performing.