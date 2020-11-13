Nov. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure has released a new, Halloween-themed video.

The K-pop group shared a Halloween version of its dance performance video for the song "Mmm" on Friday.

The video shows the members of Treasure performing the "Mmm" choreography while dressed in costumes. The costumes included a minion from Despicable Me, Frozen's Elsa, Snow White, Spongebob Squarepants and a ladybug.

Treasure released an official music video for "Mmm" last week. The video shows the members singing and dancing on a futuristic set.

"Mmm" is the title track from Treasure's new single album, The First Step: Chapter Three, released last week. The album features "Mmm" and the song "Orange."

The First Step: Chapter Three is the third single album in Treasure's The First Step series. Chapter One was released in August, followed by Chapter Two in September.

Treasure consists of Hyunsik, Jihoon, Yoshi, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group made its debut in August.