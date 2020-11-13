Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X got into the Christmas spirit with the release of his new song "Holiday," alongside an accompanying music video.

The rapper is a futuristic Santa residing in a high-tech North Pole in the music video, directed by Lil Nas X and Gibson Hazard.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X also portrays an escaped toy and takes to the skies in a sports car being pulled by robotic reindeer.

"Holiday" is available to stream Friday on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Lil Nas X became Santa and was warned by Michael J. Fox not to travel to 2020 in a previous teaser for "Holiday."

"Holiday" is Lil Nas X's first new single since the release of "Rodeo" featuring Cardi B in June 2019. Lil Nas X released his first EP, titled 7, in June 2019.