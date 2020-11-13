Nov. 13 (UPI) -- DJ Tiësto is a new dad.

The Dutch DJ and producer, 51, welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Annika Backes Verwest. The couple named their daughter Viola Margreet.

Tiësto shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Verwest with their newborn.

"Say hi to my daughter Viola Margreet Verwest. She gives me feelings I never knew I had in me. And her mom @annikaverwest is a real champion. How can you look so pretty after just giving birth?!" he captioned the post.

Verwest confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"The best feeling in the world. I love you so much Viola Verwest," she wrote.

Tiësto and Verwest met in New York in 2015 and got engaged in 2018. The couple married in the Utah desert in September 2019.

"I felt overwhelmed with emotions because we have been in love for so long and thinking about this day forever, and then it was finally here," Tiësto told Vogue the same month.

"It was more beautiful and more special than I could have ever imagined. To see everyone I love there and then to see the love of your life walking down the aisle, it is the best feeling in the world."

Tiësto and Verwest announced in May that they were expecting a baby girl.

Tiësto released his sixth studio album, The London Sessions, in May. He has since released the singles "Tomorrow" featuring 433, "Coffee (Give Me Something)" with Vintage Culture and "The Business."