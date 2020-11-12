Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani, her fiance Blake Shelton, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Jon Bon Bovi and more are set to appear during the virtual VetsAid festival from Joe Walsh.

Ryan Bingham, The 5 Browns, Drew Carey, Alice Cooper, Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds, Brandon Flowers, Vince Gill, Daryl Hall, Ben Harper, James Hetfield, Jason Isbell, Jewel, Richard Marx, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and the Boys, Josh Ritter, Jake Shimabukuro, Amanda Shires, Billy Bob Thronton and Steven Van Zandt are also a part of the lineup.

VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays will take place virtually on Dec. 12. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale on Wednesday.

The event will be a multi-hour festival that is raising funds for veterans services groups located across the United States. Fans will witness unique performances and never-before-seen VetsAid footage from previous installments.

Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

"This Veterans Day I'd like to pay a debt of gratitude once again to all of our veterans for their service and sacrifice. I'm also proud to announce VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays, our virtual festival set to invade your screen this December 12th! I'm bringing some friends over... HOPE YA DON"T MIND!" Walsh said on Instagram Wednesday.